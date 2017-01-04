The Stonewall Jets enter 2017 with a three-game winning streak.

The Jets were three-for-three on power play opportunities in an 8-3 rout of the Transcona Railer Express at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex Dec. 23. Stonewall improved their record to 17-7-0 for 34 points, one point behind the Pembina Valley Twisters, Charleswood Hawks and St. James Canucks for first place in the MMJHL.

Stephen MacKenzie opened the scoring for the Jets at 6:52 of the first period and Aiken Chop added his first MMJHL goal for Stonewall at 12:17. Chase Faulkner increased the Jets’ lead to 3-0 with his marker at 14:15, but the Railer Express replied 21 seconds later on Noah Skorpad’s goal. Robert Smith added a shorthanded goal for Stonewall at 15:55.

Jets captain Adam Blight gave his team a four-goal lead only 37 seconds into the middle frame. Faulkner later scored his 20th of the season at 2:20 and Blight scored his second of the game at 5:49. Clay Tait also accrued his fourth assist of the game on the goal.

Cole Jones, in his third MMJHL season, scored his first career goal for Transcona at 1:11. Eric Swanson scored for Stonewall at 3:37 while the Railer Express responded on Ryan Kotchon’s marker at 19:36.

Hunter Ploszay made 25 saves for the Jets in the win, while Connor Shaw stopped 44 shots in the loss for Transcona.

Stonewall plays the Fort Garry/Fort Rouge Twins at the VMSC Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Jets later face the St. Boniface Riels at Southdale Community Centre Jan. 9 and the River East Royal Knights at the VMSC Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.