Feds, province add $365K for ag research

Both the federal and provincial governments gave an early Christmas gift to agricultural research in Manitoba.

Lakeside MLA and Minister of Agriculture Ralph Eichler, alongside Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid and Dairy Farmers of Manitoba chair David Wiens, were on hand at Rosser Holsteins to announce over $365,000 in funding for five agricultural research projects in the province Dec. 22.

“In fact, they are industry-led; why they are industry-led is critical. After all, who knows what issues affect the animals in the barn and the success of the farm operation better than the people living in it and working in it every day,” Eichler said.

The projects being funded are:

• $180,000 to XiteBio Technologies Inc. for research whether bacteria near the roots of wheat and barley can control damage caused by the fungal disease fusarium head blight.

• Nearly $27,000 to Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers to conduct both general and herbicide-resistant weed surveys.

• $50,000 to CanaMaize Seed to develop and perform yield trials on high-yielding, non-genetically modified soybean suitable for Manitoba’s short growing season.=

• More than $47,000 to the University of Manitoba to test whether prairie cordgrass can be a source of biomass energy with the intent of creating a breeding program.

• More than $61,000 to Dairy Farmers of Manitoba towards more effective prevention and control programs for mastitis, a disease affecting dairy cattle.

“If the projects sound diverse, it’s because Manitoba’s agricultural industry is diverse and always changing,” Eichler added.

The projects are funded through the province’s Growing Innovation – Agri-Food Research and Development Initiative (ARDI).

“Over the past four years alone, our governments have invested almost $7 million in over 60 different ARDI research projects under Growing Forward 2,” Duguid said, on behalf of federal Agricultural Minister Lawrence MacAulay.

Wiens said the research into mastitis is welcomed by DFM.

“We are providing care to our animals and that’s a priority that we, as dairy farmers, look out for, day after day, on the farm. This is a kind of research that will help to continually improve the level of care we can provide to our animals,” he said.