The first baby of 2017 for Interlake-Eastern RHA arrived at 4:03 a.m. Jan. 1, said a spokesperson for the regional health authority.

Weighing seven pounds, 14 ounces, Kricket Jayne was born to mom Karen Johnson of Dugald. Johnson regards her new daughter as a very special gift for Kricket’s older sister, three-and-a-half-year old Kip.

“I have a sister and she’s the best thing in life,” Johnson said, and indicated her sister Jayne had already come to the hospital for a visit.

Johnson thanked her mom, Jo-Ann, for being with her during the birth.

“She’s very brave,” Johnson said.

Dr. Speer attended the birth and Johnson called the team of care providers who were with her throughout Kricket’s delivery “a family”.

“The nurses were always there, they were by my side constantly. They really believed in me and were very supportive,” Johnson said.

Prior to their departure from hospital, a member of the Selkirk & District General Hospital Ladies Auxiliary presented Johnson and her daughter with a gift basket that included diapers, a baby safety first kit, sleepers and a gift card for toys.

Every year, the auxiliary celebrates the hospital’s first baby of the year with items that provide comfort and help extend the care received at the hospital into the baby’s home.

The spokesperson said the staff and physicians at Selkirk hospital’s family birthing unit and staff across the IERHA extend their best wishes and congratulations to Johnson on the birth of her daughter.