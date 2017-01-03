Steelers enter 2017 with OT victory

The Winnipeg Blues left the Selkirk Recreation Complex on New Year’s Eve feeling a little blue after they were defeated 4-3 by the Selkirk Steelers.



The Steelers needed overtime to secure the win against the visiting Blues.



Not only did Selkirk’s Junior A hockey club out score the Blues, Dec. 31, but they out shot Winnipeg 42-31.

Selkirk got onto the scoreboard early in the first when Nathan Hillis scored on a pass from Ryan Gardiner at 8:24. At the 15:32 mark of the first, Taylor Fisher scored on the power play, giving the Steelers a 2-0 lead as they entered the first intermission.



Winnipeg scored the lone goal of the second period when Rhette Lough beat Steelers netminder Hayden Dola.



Selkirk opened the scoring in the third when Mark Wilson beat the Blues goaltender at 1:06. The Blues controlled the remainder of the third, scoring two more goals, which took the game into overtime.



Selkirk’s Dallas Dtarodub was the overtime hero when he lite the goal lamp at 2:40.



After 36 games played, the Steelers boast a record of 24-10-2 for 50 points. The team has now moved up into a two-way tie with the Winkler Flyers, but the Flyers have one game in hand.

The Steinbach Pistons continue to lead the MJHL with 57 points.



Selkirk faced off against the Waywayseecappo Wolverines at the Waywayseecappo Arena Complex Jan. 3, but the final score was not available by press time. The Steelers host the Neepawa Natives at the house of Steelers Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m.