A 67-year-old Thompson man is missing and RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Campbell Hunter was last seen around Nov. 10 in Thompson. He led an outdoor lifestyle, hunting and trapping in the wilderness, but did not stay out of touch for this long.

Thompson RCMP received the report of Hunter being missing during the afternoon of Dec. 19.

Hunter has been known to travel to the Gimli area.

He is described as indigenous, approximately 5’4” tall with a slim build. He has short black hair with grey in it and is missing his front teeth. He was last seen wearing a navy jacket, a baseball cap and big winter boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).