Wearing pink to support the cause

Sam Sampano continues to hit the ice for 12 hours straight as a way to do her part to raise awareness for breast cancer and raise funds to find a cure.



The 24-year-old will be lacing up her skates at the fourth annual Skate Pink event. The event is taking place in St. Jean Baptist Jan. 7.



“I’ve been at all four of them,” Sampano said.



Sampano, who lives in Gonor, has a long history with the sport of ringette in the Interlake. She spent a number of years coaching for Interlake Ignite. This year, she moved on from the Ingite to coach the U16 AA Magic. She also represents the Magic on the ice as an open player.



“I’m active and I workout and I play ringette. Nothing can prepare you for 12 consecutive hours on the ice,” she explained. “We remember what it is for when we are getting tired. We think of what the cause is for and that is what gets us through it.”



The 12 hours of ringette will be broken up into a number of games, each lasting 40-minutes. Three teams will be competing at this year’s co-ed event. Action gets underway at 9 a.m. A skills competition is planned for 10:40 a.m. and a dads vs daughters game is slated for 1:40 p.m. There is also an all-boys game at 6:40 p.m.



“There are quite a few guys,” she said. “The guys really like to get out there and try ringette.”



In addition to the action on the ice, those taking part and also wanting to support can attend a pancake breakfast at no charge.

Sampano said the event is closing in on raising $20,000 since its inception. As a younger female, Sampano encourages women to go for a clinical breast exam to detect early breast cancer.



“To get yourself checked is very important,” she added. “We’re hoping to raise money to find a cure.”

