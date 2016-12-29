More checks and balances in St. Andrews

The RM of St. Andrews has put more checks and balances in place when it comes to reviewing indemnities that are paid to members of council.



Council made a change to the indemnity bylaw as a way to reduce overall expenses. The change states that when members of council attend meetings in Selkirk and also the Village of Dunnottar, that they can only bill an hourly-rate of $18.26 instead of the traditional out of St. Andrews boundary rate of $125.



“This has reduced the overall expenses of the RM,” St. Andrews mayor George Pike said.



Earlier this year, a delegation was created to review the RM’s expenses when it comes to indemnities paid, in particular for the year 2015.



“This delegation felt there were over charges made by council members,” Pike stated. “We need to make sure that we don’t overcharge.”

He said that the delegation came together twice to address their concerns with respect to indemnities. Members of the delegation included St. Andrews residents Glen

McKenzie, KarenMcKenzie, Davis Little and Mel Wereschuck.



“What we were doing was making a recommendation that was warranted,” Karen said.



Little, who attended the media conference Dec. 19, was most interested in how the RM can control its spending. He also wanted to know more information about the value added to those living in the RM by having council member attend meetings.



“A dollar saved is a dollar earned,” Little said.



Pike stated that he along with each council member of council reviewed their indemnity sheets submitted for 2015.



These sheets were clarified with the finance committee and the RM’s CAO. It was determined that the finance committee found clerical errors made by councillors. For example, instead of charging 45 cents per kilometre to travel to meetings, a rate of 47 cents was charged.



“Changes were made and errors were corrected,” Pike said. “We are on top of it.”



Pike said that under the Municipal Act, mayors can attend any particular committee meeting and councillors can attend internal and external committee meetings. He noted members of council can to submit expenses related to mileage, meals and meeting expenses. He said mileage rates follow the provincial and federal rates.



It was determined that council received an overpayment of $570.36 in 2015. Council members have since paid this amount back to the RM.



After corrections were made, the information was forwarded to the RM of St. Andrews audit firm for their review. Council then followed the firm’s report and recommendations in order to balance the books for 2015 and for years to come. The report was then forwarded to the province as normal procedure under the Municipal Act.



Council passed a new indemnity bylaw, Nov. 8, which comes into effect Jan. 1.