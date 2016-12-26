Merry Christmas

East Selkirk residents Jay and Sherry Snedden have illuminated their front yard with Christmas lights and decorations. More than 120 strands of Christmas lights light up the Snedden’s front yard and home located at 885 Colville Road. (Brook Jones/Interlake Publishing/Postmedia Network)
East Selkirk residents Jay and Sherry Snedden have illuminated their front yard with Christmas lights and decorations. More than 120 strands of Christmas lights light up the Snedden’s front yard and home located at 885 Colville Road. The couple’s Christmas display also features inflatable characters such as the toy soldier.