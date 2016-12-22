Workplace Education Manitoba wants to help you be more successful at your job.

WEM offers free workshops and one-on-one sessions for Manitobans who want to brush up on their essential skills.

The organization’s Workplace Essential Skills Training Centre, located in Selkirk, serves the Interlake region and its doors are open for willing participants Leah Mitchell, Interlake Regional Co-ordinator said.

“We deal with essential skills that the government of Canada has determined are important in order for workers to be successful and productive,” Mitchell said.

“They provide the foundation for learning all other skills. They enable people to better prepare for, get and keep a job.”

After surveying more than 3,000 Canadians, the government determined the following nine skills as essential to workplace success: reading, writing, numeracy, document use, oral communication, working with others, thinking, digital technology, and continuous learning.

Mitchell said anyone with a workplace goal related to these skills is welcome to drop by the facility.

“So that includes people who are looking for work and people that are currently in the workplace who feel that, for example, maybe they need to improve on their typing skills, or work on using Excel and spreadsheets, they can come here and we can help them.”

She explained the programs at the facility are administered in two ways, in the classroom and through workshops .

“When we do workshops we try to see what the local need is. For example there are a lot of businesses around here so, customer service is a big one. We really try to pick workshops that we think would be beneficial to the community as well.”

Mitchell noted the program is beneficial for people who don’t want to make a long-term educational commitment.

“I think that some people in the workplace feel like they are struggling a little bit and they don’t want to go and take a big six-month course. Sometimes, they might just need a couple hours refresher on something and that’s what we can do here.”

“It’s very learner driven and directed. There’s no teacher at the front teaching. The hours are open you can come for an hour you can come for three hours, we come and we teach you those skills that you specifically need.”

Mitchell said individuals who want even more specific help can also come to the centre.

“We definitely do more of an assessment if someone comes and asks for an assessment in for example math, or in writing. We can do an individualised learning plan for each person based on what they want and that’s what we work on.”

Mitchell encouraged people who are apprehensive about polishing their skills to give it a try.

“We have a very welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, the instructors are very experienced. They’ve worked with adults for years. It’s very confidential, it’s quiet and very individualized and directly geared towards people.”

“I think that people should know there’s nothing wrong with getting help to do better in the workplace- that’s how you move up and that’s how you succeed.”

WEM has been serving the province for 26 years. The non-governmental organization is primarily funded by the provincial government, but is sporadically given grants by the federal government.

Upcoming events

The organization will host the following programs starting in January at its Selkirk location, 511 Robinson Ave.:

•Jan. 26: Effective Time Management

•Feb. 2: Communication Workshop Part 1

•Feb. 9: Communication Workshop Part 2

•March 6: Team Building Workshop

People interest in attending these workshops or learning more about WEM, can visit www.wem.mb.ca. or call 204-791-8965 to register for a drop-in session.