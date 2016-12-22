Volleyball players shine at Duckworth Challenge

Eight athletes from Manitoba’s Interlake are playing volleyball at the university level and have cracked rosters with the University of Manitoba Bisons and the University of Winnipeg Wesmen.

Six of these players graduated from the Selkirk Comp and represented the Royals on the volleyball court and they included Devren Dear, Mikael Clegg, Josh Crellin, Jaden Prive, Jessica Friesen and Allison Alcock.

These players, along with their teammates, collided last week as they competed at the 26th annual Duckworth Challenge.



Devren Dear

Devren Dear, who graduated from the Selkirk Comp, continues to prove his talent on the volleyball court as a fifth year athlete with the Bisons.

He attributed the Bisons success at the Challenge to the fact the team is loaded with seasoned veterans. He said the players who make up the squad are some of the oldest playing CIS volleyball in Canada.

“I think I can get better,” Dear said. “I am getting stronger each year, I have noticed that. I am getting smarter as I get older. My mental game is also getting a lot stronger.”



Mikael Clegg

Clegg, who also graduated from the Selkirk Comp, is in his second year with the Wesmen. He said it’s always a lot of fun playing players he played against.

“It’s always good competition,” Clegg said.

He attribute a lot of his success on the court to the great volleyball program provided for student athletes at the Comp.

Clegg and Dear have another connection in addition to playing for the Lord Selkirk Royals. It was a just a few years ago that Dear was coaching Clegg in club volleyball.

Clegg had the opportunity to showcase his skill sets to Dear during the Duckworth Challenge.



Jessica Friesen

Jessica Friesen graduated from the Comp in 2016 and a first year athlete playing for the Wesmen.

She said playing university is a huge learning experience since graduating from playing high school volleyball.

“I’ve already, since September, grown and leaned so much,” Friesen said. “Volleyball is volleyball where ever you go, but it’s the mental stuff that’s different.”