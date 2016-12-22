Medical personnel from the Interlake-Eastern RHA were given a crash course in treating emergency patients inside a mobile unit.

The STARS Emergency Medical Education Unit visited Stonewall behind Quarry View Esso Dec. 13, where medical personnel practiced on a mannequin to replicate the treatment of a patient in an emergency situation. In some rural communities, STARS Mobile Education Program provides a rare training opportunity.

“[The mobile education unit] was originally in Alberta and then it was brought out here. Part of STARS mandate with the provincial government is to provide education to the rural areas to assist simulation training with rural EMS, rural physicians and rural nursing,” STARS flight nurse Alan Mart said. “This goes to various communities to provide simulation training to those facilities. A lot of facilities don’t have immediate access to this type of training. So we come out there to train them with and help them practice for us to all get better at what we do.”

The mobile unit, a converted motorhome, has been in use since 2013 and is intended to simulate an emergency room environment. On average, STARS uses the unit to visit four communities per month. The mannequin inside the unit can be used in a variety of locations, including emergency rooms, classrooms and mock accident scenes.

“We provide high-fidelity simulation to anything that we think would be not uncommon for a rural facility or EMS practitioner to encounter. Everything from heart attacks, to severe sepsis, to traumas from motor vehicle collisions, ATV collisions, snowmobile accidents, stabbings, shootings, anything like that which are not uncommon for a rural area to deal with,” Mart explained.

He also said paramedics for the STARS air ambulance also train in the mobile units, but is mostly used for rural medical personnel.

“It’s not so much as training in the same environment; it’s training with the techniques and strategies that you utilize to treat a severely injured or critically ill person,” Mart said.

“[Simulation-based] training is considered an excellent way to learn. It’s not essential, but I think it raises the level of care that’s provided by anyone who trains,” he added.

