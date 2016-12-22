Selkirk Fishermen catch Falcons in goal fest

The Selkirk Fishermen netted 19 goals in their two most recent contests at the Selkirk Recreation complex.



At the end of their hooks, Dec. 18, were the Lundar Falcons and, Dec. 17, the Norway House North Stars.



The Fish controlled all three period of play against the Falcons as they earned an 8-2 victory.



“The performance was good and there are certain things that I’m still looking at that we can improve on,” Fishermen head coach Chris Poponick said.



It didn’t take long for Milan Horanski to net his 27th goal of the season as he beat Falcons’ netminder, Travis Rigden, in the opening two minutes of the game.

Selkirk’s Talon Kelly followed up with his a goal of his own, making it a 2-0 lead for the Fish before Lundar’s Jack Clinton beat Fish goaltender Travis Schalk.

The Fishermen dominated the middle frame, scoring three unanswered goals. Horanski scored his second of the game on a pass from Auzzie Lowen. Kelly netted his second of the game and Griffin Steeves made it 6-1 in favour of the home team.

Selkirk’s Kale Ilchena beat Rigden on the power play at 8:32 of the third. Lundar’s Mason Medeiros scored his team’s second and final goal of the game, just before Coel Forsyth made it 8-2 for the Fish.



Travis Schalk earned the victory in net for the Fish as he stopped 10 of 12 shots. Lundar’s Rigden played 60 minutes and turned away 48 of 56 shots.



The two victories give Selkirk 32 points, one ahead of the second place St. Malo Warriors in the South Division. The Lundar Falcons, also in the South, are in third spot with 14 points.



The Fish will not hit the ice again until the New Year. Lundar takes on the North Winnipeg Satelites Dec. 20 at Billy Mosienko Arena at 8 p.m.

