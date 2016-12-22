Rings will be flying at Seven Oaks Arena as the Winnipeg Ringette League puts on the 8th annual Boston Pizza All-Star Game & Skills Competition, Jan. 3.

“It’s an event used to showcase the skills of the over 3,000 ringette players in the province,” Winnipeg Ringette League media relations Al Gowriluk said.

The event will feature two ringette games, one with members from the U19 A division and the other with members from the U19 B division. There will also be a skills competition for U14 players in which the 13 and 12-year-old players will participate in hardest shot, fastest skating and goal tender challenge contests.

“We generally have over 1,000 people attend,” Gowriluk said.

That number could change this year, however, as the event is earlier in the year and at a different venue than in past years. The event was hosted for it’s first five years at the MTS Centre and most recently at the MTS Iceplex.

“Ice becomes a pretty sought after commodity in the winter and we needed a number of hours in a row and that couldn’t be guaranteed to me at that time(at other arenas). We decided to try Seven Oaks and see how it goes,” Gowriluk said.

The event in previous years was on Louis Riel Day, but is now being put on earlier in the ringette season.

“The problem with Louis Riel Day (this year) is that it is close to the qualifying for the Western Canadian Ringette Championships. Some of the coaches were apprehensive about letting their players participate because they didn’t want to risk injury prior to such a big event. So by working with the coaches of the various teams, we decided to move it earlier in the year. We wanted a date where the school students are still out of school but it’s past the hoopla of Christmas and New Years,” Gowriluk noted.

The all-star game & skills competition kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with the skills contest with the U19 game following at 5:30 p.m. and the U19B game at 7 p.m.