Knocking it down

Built in 1990, an expensive experimental plant, constructed at a price tag of $25 million, had been undergoing demolition for the past two weeks.



The Selkirk Regional Heritage Group said the plant, built at the time to produce silicon metal from the fine silica sand available from Black Island in Lake Winnipeg, partly to use Manitoba’s low cost hydroelectric energy.



Funding for the plant, located on the grounds of the Manitoba Hydro Generating Station in East Selkirk, was provided by Dow Corning and the federal and provincial governments.



The plant employed 30 people and was operated until 1993, when it was determined that the process was not economically feasible and the plant sat abandoned until is demolition.