The Stonewall Jets achieved their 15th win this season and remain undefeated against the St. Boniface Riels in the process.

The Jets doubled up on the Riels 4-2 at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex Dec. 18. The win put Stonewall at 15-7-0 with 30 points for fifth place, three points behind the Pembina Valley Twisters and St. James Canucks for first place in the MMJHL.

At 11:35 of the first period, Josh Hofer scored his first-ever goal for the Jets to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Chase Faulkner added another marker for Stonewall at 12:14 of the middle frame. Jens Giesbrecht cut the Jets’ lead to one on his goal for St. Boniface with 14 seconds left.

Justin Durupt tied the game for the Riels at 1:41 of the third, but Stonewall replied on Stephen MacKenzie’s marker at 8:28. After Triston Eastman’s hooking penalty at 18:42, Faulkner scored his second of the game in an empty net at 19:08 to seal the Jets’ victory.

Unhappy with the call, one of the members of the Riels’ management team argued with a linesman after the game. Cooler heads quickly prevailed.

Hunter Ploszay made 29 saves for the Stonewall victory, while Tyler Gagliardi made 32 stops for St. Boniface in the loss.

The Jets faced the last-place River East Royal Knights at the Terry Sawchuk Arena Dec. 20. The score was unavailable at press time.

Stonewall’s final game of 2016 is against the Transcona Railer Express at the VMSC Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m.