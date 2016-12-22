Girls hockey team comes up short against Olympiens

The Lord Selkirk Royals girls hockey team wasn’t able to get many shots passed Olympiens’ netmider Anya Dedio, as they went down 3-1 to Jeanne Sauve in an away game at the Dakota Community Centre Dec. 16.



The Olympiens got on the scoreboard at 13:47 of the first. Selkirk would make it a contest in the opening frame, as Royals’ Cassidy Iichena tied the game at 1-1.

Jeanne Sauve controlled the play during the middle frame as they scored two unanswered goals, taking a 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Neither team was able to make the score sheet during the final period of play.



Dedio faced 34 of 35 shots for the victory and Jodi Clifton stopped 20 of 23 shots in the loss.



After 14 regular season games played in the WWHSHL, Lord Selkirk Royals sits in fourth place in the CTV Division. The Royals are three points behind the Vincent Massey Collegiate Trojans and one point ahead of the Dakota Lancers.



Selkirk claimed a 2-0 victory against the Oak Park Raiders at the East Selkirk Arena Dec. 19.