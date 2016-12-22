Dola earns shut out, leads Steelers to victory

After blanking the Swan Valley Stampeders, Dec. 17, the Selkirk Steelers were unable to dethrone the Dauphin Kings Dec. 18.



Steelers’ netminder Hayden Dola earned his third shut out of the season against the Stampeders in an away contest at the Swan River Centennial Arena.



Dola, who is in his third season between the pipes for Selkirk’s Junior A hockey club, stopped all 27 shots he faced en route to being named the games’ third star.



“Dola shut the door and earned a shut out, and the team collected two points,” Selkirk’s associate coach Jeff Mitchell said.



Selkirk played a consistent brand of hockey for the 60 minute game as they scored one goal per period. Selkirk’s Jake Dudar netted the team’s first goal on the power play at 7:09 of the first. Ezra Hall scored the team’s second goal at 18:06 of the middle frame and scoring the empty net goal in the final period was Nathan Hillis.



“We put a together a good road game, limiting their chances and capitalizing on ours” Mitchell added.



Selkirk came up just short against the Kings at the Credit Union Place as they were defeated 3-2. The Kings required overtime to get passed the Steelers. The first period saw no scoring. Dauphin took the game’s first lead, just 10 seconds into the middle frame. Selkirk’s Shannan McFadden knotted the game at 7:54. The Steelers took the lead to open the third when Cole McCartan scored on a pass from Jake Dudar, but Dauphin fought back and tied the game at 13:43. At the 3:13 minute mark of overtime, the Kings claimed the victory.



After 33 games played, the Steelers boast a record of 21-10-2 for 44 points. The team remains in fifth place, two points behind the fourth place Portage Terriers. The Pistons continue to lead the MJHL with 57 points.



Selkirk hosted the OCN Blizzard at the house of steel Dec. 20. The final score was not available by press time.